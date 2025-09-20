Odisha Assembly adjourned till Monday amid BJD protests over fertiliser shortage issue

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 The Odisha Assembly on the third day of the monsoon session witnessed repeated pandemonium on Saturday over the shortage of fertiliser and black marketing in the state, forcing multiple adjournments.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the question hour commenced following the passage of a condolence motion, BJD members holding placards, banners stormed the well and started sloganeering near the podium of Speaker Surama Padhy.

The Speaker requested the opposition members to return to their seats and allow the House to function, but to no avail. The persistent pandemonium prompted Padhy to adjourn the proceedings till 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

However, when the House met again at 4 p.m., BJD MLAs trooped into the well and raised slogans against the government, alleging fertiliser scarcity, black marketing, and anti-farmer policies of the state government.

Speaker Padhy urged the members to maintain discipline, but the uproar continued unabated. With the situation turning unmanageable, the Speaker adjourned the House till Monday, 10.30 a.m.

The main opposition BJD is demanding a detailed discussion on the issue of the fertiliser crisis by suspending all regular House proceedings.

The BJD has alleged that the state government has failed to provide sufficient fertiliser to farmers, who are being forced to purchase it from the open market at much higher prices.

The party held the state government responsible for fertiliser black marketing in Odisha.

Meanwhile, a BJD party delegation on Saturday evening met the Odisha Governor to apprise him of the ongoing fertiliser crisis in the state.

Speaking to media persons, senior BJD leader and Deputy leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya alleged that despite the government’s claim of adequate fertiliser stocks, farmers across Odisha are facing acute shortages.

“If fertilisers are really in stock, then why are farmers queuing up in thousands at cooperative societies and not getting a single bag?” he questioned.

He said the delegation urged the Governor to intervene and direct the government to ensure timely availability of fertilisers to farmers.

The Governor, according to Acharya, assured that he was serious about the issue and would advise the state government to act immediately.

It is pertinent to mention here that the proceedings of the House were washed out on Friday, the second day of the Monsoon Session, as well with just eight to ten minutes of business conducted, due to the pandemonium caused by BJD members ruckus over fertiliser scarcity and black marketing in the state.

