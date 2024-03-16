Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Dates: Double-Phase Polls on May 13 & 20, Results on June 4 , Says ECI

The Election Commission on Saturday, March 16, announced the schedule for assembly polls in Odisha. Elections will be held in Odisha on May 13, 2024 and May 20, 2024.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024 along with Lok Sabha Election results in all the states. The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, along with Newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at a press conference here held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi today. Of the four states, polling the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

In addition to the Assembly polls, the Election Commission has also announced the schedule for simultaneous Lok Sabha polls in various states.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

The tenure of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on June 24, 2024. Following the April 2019 elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory, forming the state government with Naveen Patnaik assuming office as Chief Minister. In the 2019 elections, BJD claimed 12 out of 21 seats, while in 2014, they secured 20 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won eight seats in 2019 and one in 2014. As preparations for the upcoming polls unfold, it is anticipated that the BJD may negotiate for 13 Lok Sabha seats, while allocating eight seats to the BJP.

The alliance between BJD and BJP in Odisha has seen victories in two assembly elections and three Lok Sabha polls. Formed in February 1998, this partnership has stood on a robust foundation. Together, they secured victories in the Lok Sabha elections of 1998, 1999, and 2004, as well as the Assembly elections of 2000 and 2004.