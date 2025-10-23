Odisha: Awareness drive launched against reel-making on railway tracks

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched an awareness campaign cautioning the public, particularly the youths and social media enthusiasts, against the deadly and illegal practice of taking selfies, shooting videos, or creating “reels” on or near railway tracks and on the footboard or rooftop of moving trains, said ECoR in an official statement on Thursday.

The ECoR emphasised that such reckless acts are not only life-threatening but also punishable offences under the Railways Act, 1989.

The drive has been launched in response to a disturbing trend where individuals, in pursuit of social media fame, compromise their safety and the security of railway operations, often leading to tragic and fatal accidents.

The ECoR has warned that railway tracks, station premises, and moving trains are high-risk operational zones, not backdrops for entertainment videos.

Trespassing or performing stunts in these locations is a grave danger to life and an act of criminal negligence.

“The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been directed to adopt a ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy towards violators. Legal action will be swift and severe. Anyone caught taking photos or videos near moving trains or trespassing on tracks will face strict legal action. Violators will be prosecuted under Sections 147 and 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, with imprisonment and imposition of fines,” informed the ECoR.

Appealing to students and youngsters, ECoR urged everyone to understand and follow the safety guidelines, emphasising that “life is more precious than a post.”

The public has been advised never to venture onto railway tracks for any reason, including photography, as trains move faster and cover distances quicker than they appear.

The Railway authorities have advised people to avoid performing dangerous stunts such as leaning out of running trains, travelling on the footboard, or climbing on the rooftop or engine to film videos, as such acts can lead to fatal contact with high-voltage Overhead Electric (OHE) lines.

ECoR also appealed to parents and teachers to counsel youth about the real dangers and legal consequences of such behaviour.

The Railway is stepping up its awareness efforts through public announcements, digital campaigns, and increased patrolling to prevent further mishaps, urging all citizens to prioritise safety over social media stunts.

--IANS

