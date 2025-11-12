Odisha: BJD confident of winning Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneshwar, Nov 12 The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday expressed confidence that its candidate, Snehangini Chhuria, will emerge victorious in the recently concluded Nuapada Assembly bypoll despite alleged “violations” of the Model Code of Conduct aimed at manipulating the election process, misusing government machinery by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a press meeting held in Bhubaneswar, the party leader termed the alleged irregularities and misuse of official machinery during the by-election by the ruling party as an assault on democracy.

Senior BJD leader and the party’s chief whip in the Odisha assembly, Pramila Mallik, stated that several instances of the Model Code of Conduct violations by the BJP were brought to the notice of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, and many of these were also reported in the media.

She said that the BJD had submitted concrete evidence to the election authorities regarding the distribution of Sarees and money among voters by the BJP during the campaign period.

Mallik also raised the issue of the ‘unlawful’ raid at the residence of former Minister Priti Ranjan Gharai by local police, allegedly without a search warrant, and an IT raid at the house of local BJD leader Manoj Mishra.

She further alleged that Naveen Patnaik’s helicopter was deliberately delayed for three hours during campaigning.

“While opposition leaders had left the constituency during the “silence period,” BJP leaders remained in the area and continued cash distribution activities.

“Even on polling day, BJP members were allegedly campaigning inside polling booths. Although the BJD submitted evidence of these violations to the election authorities, no action was taken,” claimed the senior BJD leader.

Mallik added that despite all these illegal attempts by the BJP, the people of Nuapada had extended unwavering support to the BJD. Hence, she asserted that BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria would certainly win when the results are declared on Friday.

On the other hand, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have expressed confidence in the victory of their respective candidates, Jay Dholakia and Ghasiram Majhi, in the just-concluded bypoll.

Notably, the counting of votes for the Nuapada Assembly Constituency will be held on November 14, under tight security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor