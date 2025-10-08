Odisha: BJD constitutes steering and zonal committees for Nuapada bypolls

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 With the bugle blown for the by-election in the Nuapada Assembly constituency, the political parties in Odisha have geared up for an intense electoral battle.

The main opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday constituted different committees comprising senior party leaders to manage all the affairs related to the by-polls in Nuapada constituency, which is scheduled to be held on November 11.

According to an office order, party president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has formed a steering committee to oversee all bypoll-related activities.

The six-member steering committee comprises senior leaders Prasanna Acharya, Niranjan Pujari, Snehangini Chhuria, Tukuni Sahoo, Niranjan Bisi and Md. Ayub Khan.

Similarly, the party has constituted a zonal committee comprising ten senior leaders, assigning them charges of Zilla Parishad and Urban Local Body (ULB) zones for the bypolls.

Senior BJD leaders and Balangir MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak will be in charge of Nuapada NAC.

Meanwhile, Rohit Pujari and Bikram Panda have been assigned the charge of Khariar NAC.

On the other hand, BJD leaders Sudama Marandi, Debesh Acharya, Saroj Meher, Manohar Randhari, Pradip Majhi and Jogesh Singh will be in charge of zilla Parishad zones.

The party has also formed a local action committee comprising BJD leaders Adhiraj Panigrahi, Abani Joshi, and Manoj Mishra.

Though the Indian National Congress has announced Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate, both the ruling BJP and the main opposition BJD are yet to declare their nominees for the Nuapada Assembly by-election.

However, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra on Wednesday hinted towards the candidature of Jay Dholakia, the son of late Rajendra Dholakia.

The Nuapada assembly seat has fallen vacant following the death of Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader and Odisha in charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, as the ruling party’s candidate for the seat, will be announced soon.

