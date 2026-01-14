Odisha: BJD slams BJP-govt over holding party meetings in government offices

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government alleging that ever since the BJP came to power, the administrative system has started to collapse in the state.

The party, in a press statement, accused the ruling BJP of now trying to convert the government offices into party offices. The regional party has strongly condemned the alleged misuse of government offices by the ruling BJP.

According to the press statement, party spokesperson and Media Coordinator Dr. Lenin Mohanty alleged that a party in-charge (Prabhari) meeting of the BJP, scheduled to be held on January 15, has been included in the Sambalpur district visit programme of the State Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

The party claimed that, according to the Minister’s tour programme, the party in-charge meeting is scheduled to be held in the Collector’s Conference Hall during the Minister’s upcoming visit to Sambalpur.

The BJD further alleged that instructions have been issued to the Collector to ask all government officials of the district to remain present at this in-charge meeting.

“Serious questions arise here as to how can a BJP party in-charge and other party functionaries hold a meeting in the Collector’s Conference Hall, and why should government officials attend it? This clearly indicates that the BJP is attempting to convert government offices into its party offices,” said Mohanty.

The senior BJD leader noted that, across the state, nuisance by BJP leaders and workers in government offices, and attacks on government officials, have become a day-to-day occurrence under BJP rule. He accused the ruling BJP of trying to exert pressure on government officials and secure partisan interests of its workers by organising meetings of party functionaries inside government offices.

“The governance system has reached a stage of collapse, due to which the people of the state have become completely frustrated. Therefore, the BJP should refrain from attempting to convert government offices into party offices; otherwise, the Biju Janata Dal will be forced to take to the streets,” warned Mohanty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor