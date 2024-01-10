Odisha: BJP alleges Rs 9 lakh cr mining scam, demands CBI probe

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha has again raked up the alleged mining scam in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections, while demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader, Jay Narayan Mishra on Wednesday alleged that mining scam to the tune of around Rs 9 lakh crore has taken place in Odisha between 2002 and 2014.

"As per an estimate mining scam to the tune of over Rs 8,97,443 crore has occurred in the state during the first 14 years. Out of this, many miners don't have forest and environment clearance. Out of 192 mines 176 are located in dense forest areas. As many as 98 out of the 192 don't have the permission of the Forest and Environment Ministry," Mishra alleged.

"Similarly, 47 mines of the 98 are functioning without the environmental clearance. No steps have been taken by the state government to check the adverse impacts of pollution on the villagers, tribals and wild animals," he claimed. Mishra alleged that in 75 mines, excess exploration of iron and manganese ore has taken place.

He said that letters have been written to the Prime Minister and President to initiate a probe into the scam.

Mishra alleged that the scam had been committed with the knowledge of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He demanded a CBI investigation into the scam. Meanwhile, BJD leader Badri Narayan Patra said that the Opposition is trying to gain political mileage during the elections bny misleading people with false propaganda.

