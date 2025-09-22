Odisha BJP chief hails GST reforms as historic step for economic empowerment of citizens

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 The BJP Odisha president Manmohan Samal on Monday welcomed the rollout of the Centre’s “Next Generation GST Reform", describing the step as a gift for the new generation and for the architects of a developed India.

Addressing a press conference at the state party office, Samal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Odisha.

He also stated that the GST reforms coming into effect across the country as well as Odisha from September 22, will not only ensure reduction in the tax rates but also bring a historic change in the lives of common people.

“As the prices of everyday essential goods decrease, the expenses of poor and middle-class families will also be reduced. The income tax relief and GST exemptions within a year is a double gift from the double-engine government,” said Samal.

He said a major economic reform has been introduced, emphasising the poor, lower-middle-class, and middle-class people, with a view to realising the goal of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

The Odisha BJP chief stated that this revolutionary step would benefit every section of society by strengthening their economic status.

He said the reforms mark not only a festive gift ahead of Dussehra and Diwali as promised by PM Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort but also a historical transformative step aimed at strengthening India’s economic foundation.

Notably, on September 3, at the 56th GST Council meeting, the ‘Next Generation GST Reform’ was adopted with the consensus of all states.

He stated that nearly 99 per cent of goods under the 12 per cent GST slab have been reduced to 5 per cent, and about 90 per cent of goods in the 28 per cent category are now at 18 per cent.

“This will reduce household expenses, lower the cost of essential commodities, increase the savings for consumers and strengthen the domestic demand in the country. The poor people, farmers, middle-class families, Middle, Small and Micro Industries will get significant relief, due to the reforms,” Samal said.

He added that agricultural equipment, irrigation machinery, and small tractors will now carry only 5 percent GST, reducing costs for farmers in agriculture.

At the same time, health and life insurance, life-saving drugs and cancer medicines are fully exempted from the GST.

According to Samal, Odisha will be benefited significantly in sectors such as agriculture, handloom, tourism, and coal due to the GST reforms.

The reduction of GST on textiles from 18 to 5 per cent would support lakhs of weavers, while removal of cess on coal is likely to enhance state revenue.

Samal said the GST 2.0 reforms would generate new opportunities for Odisha’s youth, strengthen domestic demand, and accelerate the vision of building a developed India by 2047.

He stated that the GST 2.0 is a reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s economic reforms. He highlighted several achievements of the PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

