Odisha BJP leaders hope success in 3 states will have 'huge impact' in state

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 Buoyed by the election results in three states, senior BJP leader and MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday said the election results will have a far-reaching effect on Odisha's politics, and it will replicate the success in the state during the upcoming general elections next year.

He said that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the current Indian politics. Sarangi stated that the BJP fought the elections without announcing the candidate for Chief Minister's post in all the three states where the party registered massive wins only because of voters' confidence in PM Modi.

He said the people of Odisha have shown complete faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been corroborated in surveys.

The saffron party leader said the people of Odisha will vote this time on the basis of the popularity of PM Modi.

Sarangi asserted that CM Naveen Patnaik cannot be an alternative to PM Modi in the state too.

"The election results will have far-reaching consequences in Odisha too. The flag of victory will flow in every nook and corner of the state and create new history. Odisha has already been witnessing the effect and the party is going to win in the state," said Sarangi.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant 'Jay' Panda said he personally witnessed the support for the party among Odia people residing in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and the massive victory there will have a large impact on the elections in Odisha too.

The saffron party workers celebrated the victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and distributed sweets at the party office here in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJD has exuded confidence that the election results in other states will have no impact on state politics.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons, BJD leader Samir Ranjan Dash stated that Odisha is a unique state that baffled the political experts who have been trying to find out how Naveen Patnaik has won five times.

He said the recently held Panchayat results revealed that the party's vote share has been increasing every election.

He noted that the party will further increase the MLA count and Patnaik would become the CM of the state for the sixth time in a row.

"National parties are fighting on national issues which will have no effect on Odisha. People have full faith in BJD and CM Patnaik and that has been proved many times and will be proved in coming elections too," Dash said.

