Odisha: BJP to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with statewide programmes

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram in a grand manner, with a series of programmes in different parts of Odisha.

Speaking during a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, BJP State Vice President Bishnu Das said that the Central government and the party have jointly planned to celebrate this historic milestone at various locations nationwide.

The programme in Odisha will be organised at five key places — Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Rourkela, Balasore, and Keonjhar.

“Special events will be organised in every Assembly constituency of the state to highlight the historical significance and enduring relevance of Vande Mataram,” Das said. “Speeches, cultural performances, and public singing of the song will form the core of these celebrations.”

He also recalled that ‘Vande Mataram’ was first sung at the 1896 session of the Indian National Congress, by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

“The programme will remind every citizen of the emotional and patriotic essence behind the song,” he added.

As part of the nationwide celebration, students across all educational institutions in Odisha will sing ‘Vande Mataram’ (also pronounced as ‘Bande Mataram’) on November 7 to mark the 150th anniversary of the iconic patriotic song.

Commenting on government participation, Das informed that Chief Ministers and ministers across states, including Odisha, will be encouraged to join in the celebrations.

“The state government has been requested to ensure that Vande Mataram is sung in all district headquarters, schools, and government offices,” he said.

The BJP plans to hold the main inaugural event in Bhubaneswar, followed by similar events in other cities and educational institutions throughout the state.

During the presser, Das also stated that in 1923, the Congress felt hesitant to sing the ‘Vande Mataram’ song and later took an official decision not to sing it at various party programmes.

He also noted that after the country became independent, the first President, Rajendra Prasad, accorded the status of national song to the first two verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ in 1950.

Notably, on October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision in the Union Cabinet to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram', which was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

