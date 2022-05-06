Odisha: Boat capsizes in Chilika Lake due to heavy westerly winds; 11 saved, one missing

A boat carrying 12 persons, including nine tourists from Balasore, two small shopkeepers and a boatman, sank in Chilika lake in the Khurda district in Odisha due to heavy westerly winds, said District Magistrate Sangramjeet Mohapatra.

Police were able to rescue 11 persons, while a 60-year-shopkeeper is still missing, added the Khurda DM.

"All nine tourists have been taken to the Balugaoun hospital for treatment. The missing person is a small shopkeeper from the Chilika area. Five teams started the rescue of one missing person," DM told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

