Odisha: Boat capsizes in Chilika Lake due to heavy westerly winds; 11 saved, one missing
By ANI | Published: May 6, 2022 05:31 AM2022-05-06T05:31:54+5:302022-05-06T05:40:07+5:30
A boat carrying 12 persons, including nine tourists from Balasore, two small shopkeepers and a boatman, sank in Chilika lake in the Khurda district in Odisha due to heavy westerly winds, said District Magistrate Sangramjeet Mohapatra.
Police were able to rescue 11 persons, while a 60-year-shopkeeper is still missing, added the Khurda DM.
"All nine tourists have been taken to the Balugaoun hospital for treatment. The missing person is a small shopkeeper from the Chilika area. Five teams started the rescue of one missing person," DM told ANI.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor