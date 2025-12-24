Odisha cabinet approves Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (INAS) The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved several key proposals, including the implementation of the ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’, which aims to honour the state’s illustrious sons by transforming their birthplaces into localised heritage centres.

According to an official statement, the state cabinet, in its meeting held here on Wednesday and chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved 10 proposals from seven departments.

The state government proposed to implement the ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’ in the State as a structured, budget-supported intervention with the objective of preserving tangible and intangible heritage, promoting community-based cultural conservation, and creating localised heritage assets in the state. The government plans to develop and conserve the residential houses of the ‘Baraputras’ as heritage museums, develop supporting infrastructure such as an Interpretation Centre, Library, Conference Hall, Open-Air Theatre, Children’s Parks, and other related facilities, and build statues and memorials commemorating the Baraputras.

The government also proposed setting up dedicated outlets for the sale of locally renowned cuisine, handicrafts, and handloom products to promote local livelihoods.

Similarly, seminars, discussions, interactive sessions, and cultural programmes based on the lives and contributions of the Baraputras will be organised to disseminate and promote their ideas, thoughts, and core values.

“In the first phase of the scheme, 25 eminent sons of Odisha have been identified for development. Financial assistance of up to Rs 15 crore per birthplace will be provided, based on actual requirements for the development and preservation of these heritage sites. Accordingly, the total estimated expenditure for Phase I will be Rs 345 crore,” added the state government.

Official sources asserted that this integrated approach aims to preserve heritage, foster cultural awareness, and catalyse sustainable local development.

The state cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a framework under the state government’s flagship Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha Scheme, aiming at a more participatory, bottom-up approach in project approval.

“Under the revised process, need-based project proposals can now be invited from PRI (Panchayati Raj Institutions) members, elected representatives, or civil society members by publishing a notice on the notice board of the Collectorate, Zilla Parishad, Block, GPs, and in the District web portal,” noted the state government.

The District Level Committee, chaired by the District Collector, will review these proposals, and a list of the finalised projects will be approved by the Collector of the concerned District. In order to strengthen accountability, for all projects exceeding Rs 10.00 lakh, a mandatory Defect Liability Period (DLP) of three years has been introduced from the date of completion.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, also approved several other crucial proposals, including the ‘UTKARSH ITI Yojana’, aimed at upgrading five government ITIs into Centres of Excellence, and the ‘MMSBY – Installation of Smart Meters Phase-I’ scheme, intended to ensure the rapid implementation of 100 per cent smart metering in the State.

