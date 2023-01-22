Odisha cabinet approves inclusion of 22 castes in State's list of SEBC

Odisha cabinet on Saturday cleared the inclusion of 22 castes in the list of Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC).

"The Cabinet has been pleased to approve the proposed Amendment of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act, 1993 by inserting subsection 3 under Section - 9, enabling the State Government to include such Backward Classes in the State list of SEBCs, if the said Backward Classes have been specified in the central list of OBCs for the State of Odisha," an official statement from the Odisha government said.

It further said that Article 15(4) of the Constitution of India enables the State to make any special provisions for the advancement of any Socially and Educationally Backward Classes of citizens. Further, Article 46 of the Constitution of India provides that, the State shall promote, with special care, the educational and economic interests of the weaker sections of the people and shall protect them from social injustice and all forms of exploitation.

"Presently, there are 22 nos of castes/communities along with their synonyms, which have already been notified by the Govt. of India as OBCs for the State of Odisha, through various notifications from time to time with regard to their social and educational backwardness, but they have not yet been included in the list of SEBCs of our State,' it said further.

"In view of the social and educational backwardness of these 22 nos of castes/communities along with their synonyms, they are required to be included in the list of SEBCs for the State of Odisha for extending all social welfare measures and benefits leading to their inclusive growth, thereby bringing them to the mainstream of development," it added.

The meeting was headed by state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, when the cabinet decided to approve the inclusion of 22 castes and communities in the state list of SEBC.

( With inputs from ANI )

