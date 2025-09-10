Odisha Cabinet clears five key proposals, including new city near Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved five key proposals, including the in-principle approval to the “New City Development Scheme” which aims to create a modern and inclusive urban hub within the Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA).

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The project covering nearly 800 acres across Gothapatna, Malipada, and Daspur, mauzas, is envisioned as a multi-economic growth zone aligned with the state’s long-term development vision, “Vikshit Odisha 2036.”

As per an official press statement, the New City aims to achieve "Housing for All" by providing diverse housing options tailored to the affordability and needs of all income groups.

It further added that the city will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, innovation-based plug-and-play hubs, and data management centres, central forest parks, gateway plazas, and ample public open spaces to foster community engagement.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has been designated as the nodal agency for implementing the scheme, which is currently in various stages of planning and early execution.

The BDA has recently signed an MoU with a private firm on January 17, in the presence of the President of Singapore and the Chief Minister of Odisha.

The firm will provide consultancy services for preparing the master plan and advisory support for urban infrastructure development in Greenfield Township. For full-scale implementation, BDA has projected a total investment of Rs 8,179 crore over the next 15 years, combining public and private funding.

An initial allocation of Rs 1,342 crore has been proposed from the state budget for the first five years (2025-26 to 2029-30), which will be utilised for land acquisition, road construction, core utility infrastructure, public amenities, and administrative contingencies.

In another significant decision, the Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Accounting Procedure Rules, 2002, aiming to expedite developmental activities and ensure the timely execution of projects at the grassroots level.

The state government has decided to significantly enhance the financial powers of officers for technical sanction and administrative approval.

