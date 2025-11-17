Odisha census 2027: Pre-test underway across state

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 The Director of Census Operations, Odisha, Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, appealed to the people residing in the particular areas selected for the exercise of the Pre-Test, as part of preparations for the Census of India in 2027, to extend their full cooperation to the local administration and census officials engaged in this important exercise.

Sharing the details regarding the Pre-Test exercise, the Directorate of Census Operations, Odisha, on Monday revealed that this pre-test is being carried out in 20 revenue villages of Tentulikhunti Tahasil in Nabarangpur District, 44 revenue villages of Thakurmunda Tahasil in Mayurbhanj District, and in Ward No. 22 of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Ward No. 17 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation from November 10 to 30, 2025. The Pre-Test for the House Listing and Housing Census—the first phase of the Census of India 2027—is being conducted by the Directorate of Census Operations, Odisha, under the administrative control of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with the State Government of Odisha.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, the Director of Census Operations, Kalyan, on Monday said that in the selected locations, the enumerators, the primary school teachers of the respective areas, along with the supervisors who are mostly the teachers of the high school of the areas, will go house to house and conduct the questionnaire for the pre-test.

He urged all the people residing in the above areas to cooperate in the exercise and answer the questions asked by the enumerators during the Pre-Test.

A key feature of the Census 2027 is the digital data collection system and the introduction of the Self-Enumeration Portal (SE), which allows individuals to submit their household information online through a secure web portal.

Additionally, each house will be geo-tagged using a Digital Layout Mapping App, enabling faster processing and dissemination of census data. Kalyan stated that the entire information will be collected through digital mobile applications, which have been developed by the Registrar General of India's office of the Census Office at Delhi.

During the aforesaid period, enumerators will visit each household to assign house numbers and collect information related to the housing census.

Under the direction of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, enumerators will visit households to collect details about the condition of the house, available amenities and other facilities, assets used by the family, along with other related information.

--IANS

