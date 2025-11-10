Odisha CEO refutes allegations of illegal EVM transfer ahead of Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. S. Gopalan on Monday dismissed as baseless the allegations that a truckload of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was brought from Ganjam district and concealed by the Nuapada District Election Officer-cum-Collector.

During a press conference held here on Monday, Gopalan said that the CEO received an allegation from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday that the collector of Nuapada had illegally and fraudulently brought a truckload of EVM machines from Ganjam district on November 9.

Meanwhile, a particular news channel later telecast this news without verifying the veracity of the information with the office of the CEO. It was further alleged that these EVMs will be replaced with the original ones to be used during polling.

According to a statement issued by the office of the CEO, Odisha, the EVMs and VVPATs are stored in District EVM warehouses under double lock and key in all the 30 Districts, as per ECI protocol. These warehouses are guarded by police round the clock, with 24x7 CCTV surveillance, logbook entry, etc.

The Collectors carry out Monthly and Quarterly Inspections. These inspections are recorded and reported.

“Considering the seriousness of the allegations, we immediately ordered an inquiry. There are EVM warehouses in 30 districts across the state, all under 24x7 police guard and CCTV surveillance. No EVMs have been brought to Nuapada from any other district. Only the machines stored in the Nuapada warehouse will be used for polling tomorrow (November 11),” said Gopalan.

The CEO further stated that the CCTV feeds from the two warehouses in Ganjam district were checked thoroughly by the officials and found that neither any truck entered the warehouse nor any machine was taken outside. He also noted that quarterly inspections at the EVM warehouses are conducted regularly in the presence of representatives of all the political parties in the state.

All the inspections are videographed and kept by the office of the CEO. Gopalan further clarified that the EVM warehouses of Ganjam district were not opened at all in this entire month, even the monthly Warehouse Inspection is yet to be done. The CEO's office has all the details regarding the EVMs used to impart training to officials or used for any other purposes.

He further added that at every stage, all activities are done in a transparent manner involving the Candidates/Political Parties with due prior notice. Their participation is also recorded, the list of EVMs is provided to them, and their acknowledgements are obtained.

CEO Gopalan urged the people of Nuapada and the state not to believe in such factually incorrect and baseless allegations.

The BJD delegation had assured to provide the evidence to substantiate their allegations. Gopalan said that the party is yet to provide the same.

