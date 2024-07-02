Odisha CM announces 2-day holiday for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar, July 2 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced a two-day holiday for the annual Rath Yatra festival this year falling on July 7.

He made the announcement following a review meeting on preparations for the Rath Yatra at Puri on Tuesday.

Majhi sought the cooperation of all the stakeholders including the district administration and the local public for smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Rath Yatra festival.

“Tribals are the original servitors of Lord Jagannath and being a tribal I have surrendered myself before Him. Lord Jagannath is the identity of the Odia people. The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is an important religious and spiritual festival for the world. The successful management of the festival is our responsibility,” said Chief Minister.

Majhi expressed that the festival will be witnessed by lakhs of devotees from abroad and India and with the cooperation of all the stakeholders the festival will be held smoothly and peacefully.

“It is a unique and rare Rath Yatra which will be celebrated for two days (July 7 and 8). So, the decision has been taken to declare the day after Rath Yatra as a holiday,” added CM Majhi.

Notably, after a gap of 53 years, Rath Yatra is going to be celebrated simultaneously with Netra Utshav and Nabajaubana Darshan on the same day, July 7.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor