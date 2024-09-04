Odisha CM announces financial assistance for Tripura & Kerala

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 Following in the footsteps of other states, the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday declared financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to Kerala and Tripura for rehabilitation and reconstruction works in these two states that witnessed massive losses due to devastating natural disasters.

The financial assistance will be donated from the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

The Chief Minister had a telephonic conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and expressed grief over the loss of life and property due to the natural disaster in their respective states.

During the conversation, the Chief Minister also said that Odisha is ready to extend a helping hand for the rehabilitation and reconstruction work following the calamities in both states.

Both Vijayan and Shah expressed their gratitude to Majhi for the financial assistance.

The Odisha Chief Minister also thanked both the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tripura for helping the Odia people residing in their respective states during the time of recent devastating natural calamities.

Severe floods left widespread devastation across the Northeastern state, of Tripura. As many as 31 persons have died while more than 72,000 people have been displaced in Tripura so far due to the continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods since August 19 across the state.

Several BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Arunachal Pradesh and Assam have already provided financial aid to Tripura.

Meanwhile, on July 30 the Wayanad district of Kerala was hit by devastating landslides as a result of continuous heavy to extremely severe rains. This caused widespread destruction and losses in the district with more than 300 fatalities. This disaster is considered one of the deadliest in the history of Kerala.

Notably, two doctors from Odisha - Dr Bishnu Prasad Chinara and Dr Swadhin Panda - lost their lives in the Wayanad tragedy.

