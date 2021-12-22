Odisha CM announces financial assistance of Rs 1,444 crore for repair work under govt housing scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 3000 to eligible beneficiaries under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) Construction Labour Housing Scheme and Mining Area Housing Scheme for house repairs, the decision has been taken in Cabinet meeting.

The State Cabinet has also decided to provide an assistance of Rs 5000 for house repair work to those who have failed to get the house under central housing scheme.

The money will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, 30 lakh families will benefited in the state and about Rs 1,444 crore will be spend by State government on this.

Addressing the people of State Patnaik said, "Odisha has been constantly in fear of Cyclone and floods and now every year we face the same, so Pucca house for all is must."

Stating that a roof on everyone's head was the dream of former Chief Ministers and his father Biju Pattnaik "To fulfill that dream we have launched the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana to convert all Kuccha house into pucca houses."

"Since 2014 State Government has spent more then Rs 22,000 crore under the scheme and Odisha is one of the leading states in the country in terms of rural housing."

The State government has setup Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Construction Labour Housing Scheme and Mining Area Housing Scheme from it's own funds to provide permanent housing to the rural poor. Besides this state government also spending nearly 50 per cent of cost for the construction of houses under central housing scheme.

"Many eligible families waiting for a long time to get a house under central scheme and In this regard, I have drawn the attention of the central government. Sadly, people in tribal areas and Specially in the districts in western Odisha are affected by this."

Efforts by the state government to bring in houses from the central scheme will continue. If the central government does not accept the just demands of the people of the state, the state government will take steps to provide housing to the people deprived of the central's scheme.

( With inputs from ANI )

