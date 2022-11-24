Odisha CM announces special package for kendu leaf pluckers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a special package for the kendu leaf pluckers and other workers engaged in the cultivation.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the special package will benefit around 8 lakh pluckers, binders and other seasonal staff associated with it.

Chief Minister Patnaik said, "My government has always been working for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other workers. Odisha is the first state in the country to give bonuses to kendu leaf pluckers and this policy has become a model for other states."

After having discussions three times in the past week over various issues faced by the kendu leaf pluckers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the package, said a statement from Odisha CMO.

As per the special package, in the first phase, Rs 10,000 will be given to each plucker and Rs 15,000 to each seasonal staff and binder. Further, all the kendu leaf pluckers and other workers will be included in the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and the stipends will be given to their children. Meritorious students will be awarded at the district level.

Odisha CMO statement said, gratuity payment for circle checkers and binding checkers will be increased from seven days to 15 days and all the kendu leaf pluckers will be provided with the Identity Card.

"Central government has imposed 18 per cent GST on kendu leaf business. It is too much. Chief Minister has requested the central government to remove that earlier and again is demanding the central government to completely abolish GST in the interest of the poor people," CMO statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

