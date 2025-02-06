Odisha CM asks senior officials to ensure expeditious redressal of people's grievances

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has directed all the senior officials and police officers to ensure the quick redressal of grievances of people.

The CMO has recently written a letter in this regard to the secretaries of all the government departments, district collectors and officials of Odisha police asking to expedite the process of resolving people's complaints.

The officials have also been asked to take stringent action against anyone found neglecting the redressal of grievances of people.

The CMO emphasised the importance of grievance hearing programmes, that provide a platform to the common people to lodge their grievances before senior government officials of the state at any time and anywhere.

“While reviewing the progress of complaints received, it has been observed that many complaints have been pending for a long time for delay in taking expeditious action to address the concerns and the complainants are visiting Chief Minister's Grievance Cell repeatedly with similar complaints,” reads the letter by CMO.

The CMO urged the authorities to expedite the grievance redressal process and also asked the senior government officials to take strict disciplinary action against those officers who are found guilty of deliberate negligence in resolving the grievances applications of people under the Orissa Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962.

The Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell resumed functioning after a gap of 16 years in July 2024 after the new BJP government came to power in the state last year.

While speaking to media persons recently, the Chief Minister said: “The grievance redressal program has been a success in providing justice to the people. Out of the total applications received since the first grievance redressal programme, held on July 1 last year, around 81 per cent of the complaints have been resolved so far.”

Official sources revealed that a total of 8031 grievance applications were received during seven grievance redressal programmes held since July last year, out of which 6545 grievances have been redressed.

