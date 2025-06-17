Odisha CM assures ‘exemplary action’ in college student’s gang rape case

Bhubaneswar, June 17 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday strongly condemned the shameful incident of a 20-year-old college student’s gang rape at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district.

Majhi also assured exemplary action will be taken against all the accused involved in the heinous offence. He has called the incident deeply condemnable and a crime against humanity.

The Chief Minister also assured that none of the culprits involved in the incident will be spared, and it will ensure that the guilty persons will get the harshest punishment under the law.

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Majhi, after coming to know about the incident, has issued directions for the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Following the instructions, the local police have apprehended 10 persons in the case. Majhi asserted that anyone involved in the case, either directly or indirectly, will be arrested, and stringent action will be taken against them.

The state government came under fire after the shameful incident came to light on Monday. The principal opposition party in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the state government over the incident.

Condemning the incident, former Chief Minister and BJD supremo, Naveen Patnaik earlier on Tuesday wrote on X: “The news reports regarding the gang rape at the Gopalpur beach, a leading tourist destination of Odisha, is extremely sensitive and has deeply shaken everyone. I strongly condemn this heinous incident.”

He further added that following Gopalpur gang rape incident, questions are raised over the security of women in tourist places in the state.

The government should remain vigilant to stop rising cases of atrocities against women. The government should take strong steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the state,” wrote Patnaik.

Notably, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Rahatkar, has directed the DGP of Odisha Police to immediately arrest all remaining accused, conduct a swift and time-bound investigation, and provision of free medical and psychological support to the victim. She has sought an action taken report on the gang rape case within three days.

Meanwhile, following the directions of Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, the Odisha DGP, the Crime Against Women and Children Wing of the state Crime Branch, on Tuesday, took over the investigation of the case.

“This case has been treated as a Red Flag and the investigation is taking place under the direct supervision of IG of Police, CAW&CW Shyni S,” informed Odisha Police.

The Berhampur police on Tuesday nabbed all ten accused persons, including four juveniles named in the FIR lodged by the victim.

As per the police, the accused persons on Sunday evening overpowered the victim and her boyfriend at the Gopalpur beach, and later, three of them gang raped the victim.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor