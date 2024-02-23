Odisha CM felicitates two female athletes

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated two female athletes from the state -- Pranati Nayak and Mannata Mishra, for their outstanding achievements in international sports, an official said.

Pranati, a gymnast who trains at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre (HPC) in Bhubaneswar, has brought laurels to the state by clinching the Bronze medal in the prestigious FIG World Cup 2024 held in Cairo.

In recognition of her achievement, the Chief Minister honoured Pranati with a cash award of Rs 5,00,000, the CMO said in a release.

Mannata, an ace swimmer from the Odisha IIS Swimming HPC was also felicitated by CM Patnaik for her remarkable performance in the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championship 2024, where she clinched the Silver medal.

This victory marked a significant milestone in Mannata's career as it was her first international medal.

In recognition of her achievement, she was felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000.

CM Patnaik wished them the best and assured them all the necessary support for their journey ahead to excellence.

