Odisha CM hails 'Dharma Dhwaj' hoisting at Ayodhya Ram temple as 'sacred, historic moment for the nation'

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday, extended greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of the hoisting of 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the Ram Temple at Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it as a sacred and historic moment for all.

In a video message shared on his official X account, CM Majhi said, "The hoisting of the 'Dharma Dhwaj' is not an ordinary event, but the culmination of a centuries-long campaign and countless sacrifices. It is the supreme symbol of our collective faith and unwavering belief, a shining example of 'Resolution to Accomplishment'."

He also extended his salutations to the countless devotees who paved the way for the sacred moment through their efforts, sacrifices and dedication.

"We can never forget their sacrifices. They laid down their lives on the altar of struggles, hardships, and torture. Their steadfast commitment, single-mindedness, and sacrifice stand as a unique example on today's sacred occasion," he added.

The Chief Minister praised PM Modi, saying that his foresight and commitment played a pivotal role in the realisation of this supreme dream.

He said that under PM Modi's successful leadership, today Ayodhya Dham has emerged as the symbol of honour and devotion for the whole world.

"Ayodhya is a spiritual centre for Hindus across the globe, reflecting our cultural values and collective consciousness. It is a place where devoted Hindutva and Sanatan sentiments converge. Ayodhya stands as a monumental symbol of achievement, celebrated for its historical significance and spiritual elevation. This sacred Ayodhya Dham remains a silent witness to our eternal faith, glorious culture, and historical pride," the Chief Minister added.

On Tuesday, PM Modi unfurled the saffron flag atop the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It marked the completion of the temple's construction where the Prime Minister had himself laid its foundation stone on August 5, 2020.

