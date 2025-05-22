Odisha CM inaugurates and lays foundation stone for industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore

Bhubaneswar, May 22 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 20 and inaugurated four major industrial projects in Kalinganagar area of Jajpur district, with a total investment of Rs 1,15,000 crore and the potential to generate 36,000 employment opportunities, marking a transformative step towards making Odisha a top industrial destination in India.

Addressing a gathering during a special event on Thursday, CM Majhi said, “With the launch of industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in Jajpur, we are not merely laying foundation stones, we are building the future. Now, 36,000 employment opportunities are being created, ensuring that our youth can grow with pride in their own land. In just 113 days, we’ve turned commitments into concrete progress.”

He further added that this achievement is the result of his government’s willpower, dedication, and belief in action over words.

The Chief Minister informed during the event that the MoUs of the projects for which foundation stones were laid on Thursday were signed during the Make-in-Odisha conclave held in January.

Majhi added that Kalinganagar now shines as the economic lifeline of a self-reliant Odisha.

“Inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision, we reaffirm that Odisha is not just a land of heritage, but a land of limitless opportunity and industrial excellence," he stated.

The state government, in an official statement, noted that this foundation stone laying ceremony comes within four months of the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to converting investment intent into action with speed and efficiency.

The projects are strategically located across Kalinga Nagar, Danagadi, and Badachana in Jajpur district, further solidifying the region’s status as a key node in Odisha’s industrial growth corridor.

These projects span critical sectors such as steel, ferro alloys, chemicals, solar energy, refractory materials, automotive components, warehousing, and food processing.

Among the inaugurated projects, the spotlight is on Tata Steel Ltd’s 5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) expansion at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, with a massive investment of Rs 47,599 crore, promising 4,625 jobs.

Other notable projects include JSL Group’s petroleum and solar power venture worth Rs 470 crore, and Abis Exports India Pvt Ltd’s poultry feed plant with the potential to generate 850 jobs.

The ground-breaking segment is led by the Rs 61,769 crore steel plant expansion by Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), which is set to become one of the largest steel manufacturing units in the region, creating 14,000 direct employment opportunities.

This event witnessed the presence of Minister Industries Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister Textiles, Handlooms & Handicrafts, Pradeep Bal Samanta, MP Jajpur Rabindra Narayan Behera, and other senior dignitaries and industry leaders.

More than 20,000 people from across Jajpur gathered to witness the grand inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony, reflecting strong public support and enthusiasm for Odisha’s industrial growth.

