Odisha CM inaugurates, lays foundation for 71 projects worth Rs 1,900 crore in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 71 projects worth over Rs 1,900 crore in Keonjhar during a programme held in the district.

According to an official statement, CM Majhi laid the foundation stones for 35 projects worth Rs 1,708 crore, and inaugurated projects worth approximately Rs 194 crore. These include projects related to schools, hostels, irrigation, parking zones, road construction, pond renovation, tourism development, libraries, career counselling centres, primary health centres, Anganwadi buildings, and more in Keonjhar district.

As announced earlier, the foundation stone for a Regional Plant Resource Centre was laid in Keonjhar with an investment of Rs 50 crore. Additionally, foundation stones were laid for the establishment of 147 model Anganwadi centres at a cost of Rs 38.22 crore. Foundation stones were also laid for block-level stadiums in six blocks with an investment of Rs 101 crore.

Further, 104 ACRs, ICT labs, and boundary walls were inaugurated at various locations in Keonjhar at a cost of Rs 21.50 crore. A Nicholson Forest Training School was also established at Champua with an investment of Rs 14 crore. Similarly, the DMF Khani Shakti skill training centre, aimed at providing skill training to local youth in mining areas, was inaugurated at a cost of Rs 9.60 crore.

Referring to the Maa Tarini Temple Development Project, the Chief Minister said in his address that since the laying of its foundation stone, a “rocket engine has been added to the double-engine development vehicle of Keonjhar.”

He further said that Keonjhar will contribute even more to Odisha’s economy as a steel hub. Most roads in Keonjhar will be upgraded to six-lane roads, and a ring road will be constructed in Barbil. He added that within the next three to four years, Keonjhar will establish itself as one of the leading districts of the state. In this context, he reiterated that 35 projects worth Rs 1,708 crore are being laid today, along with the inauguration of 36 projects worth Rs 194 crore.

CM Majhi said the government is working towards balanced regional development across the state. The CM said that since 2000, he has raised his voice both inside and outside the Assembly against regional imbalance, as his own district had suffered from it.

“Immediately after coming to power, the government constituted a task force for the Northern Odisha Development Council and Southern Odisha Development Council to address these grievances. Once the reports are received, both councils will be made fully functional,” added Majhi.

