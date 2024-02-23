Odisha CM inaugurates sports infra projects worth Rs 660 crore

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 660 crore that includes 48 multi-purpose indoor stadia, Cuttack Table Tennis Academy, Rourkela Gymnastics Academy and 12 new Hockey Training Centres (HTCs), an official said.

The infrastructural push will further help in developing sports culture at the grassroots level and encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, the official said.

CM Patnaik also laid the foundation stone for 11 sports projects on this occasion.

"We want to provide the best sports facilities for our young sportspersons so that they can realise their potential and bring laurels to Odisha and India. I hope that the facilities launched today will provide a big momentum to the sports development in the state," Patnaik said on the occasion.

Official sources said that the 48 multipurpose indoor stadia developed at different places in the state consist of courts, rooms and other facilities for sports like badminton, table tennis, yoga, chess and weightlifting, gym etc.

An upgraded multipurpose indoor hall in Bhawanipatna has also been inaugurated.

The Cuttack Table Tennis Academy features 16 premium-quality TT tables, accompanied by a fully-equipped gymnasium and a dedicated weightlifting room.

The facility also encompasses a designated area for chess enthusiasts, as well as spaces specifically made for yoga and zumba. Similarly, the Rourkela Gymnastics Academy features international standard equipment and also houses facilities for weightlifting, table tennis, yoga etc.

To further strengthen the hockey eco-system in the state, CM Patnaik inaugurated 12 HTCs which will impart professional coaching under the aegis of expert coaches.

With this, the state now has 23 HTCs (Sundargarh-17, Sambalpur-2, Jajpur-1, Cuttack-1, Ganjam-1, and Bhubaneswar-1) -- the highest in the country.

Patnaik also laid the foundation for 11 sports infrastructure projects that include four multi-purpose indoor stadiums in Remuna, Baliguda, Titlagarh and Karanjia; indoor swimming pool in Bhadrak, Football Training Centre, indoor swimming pool and basketball courts in Cuttack, Women Football Training Centre in Aul, Kendrapara and HTC in Deogarh, upgradation of the Baripada stadium, up-gradation of the Nehru Stadium in Bhadrak etc.

