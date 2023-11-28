Odisha CM launches AMA bank scheme

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched ‘AMA Bank’ facility in the gram panchayats of the state where the banks have no branches.

As many as 4373 out of the total 6798 Gram Panchayats in the state have no bank branches.

The residents of 4373 panchayats having no bank branches will get 15 bank related services under the scheme. The government has aimed to provide banking services in all the unbanked panchayats under the scheme by March 2024.

The state will provide house, electric connection, internet and other necessary amenities to the banks in the above panchayats for the next five years.

“Today the 'AMA Bank' scheme of the state government commenced for the gram panchayats of our state having no bank branches. In the first phase, 754 Customer Service Point (CSP) Plus outlets have been opened in different panchayats of 30 districts.

“The ‘Ama Bank’ outlets will be opened in all the unbanked panchayats of the state by the 2023-24 financial year,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that all types of banking services will be provided at the door steps of the people residing in such areas. He said that senior citizens, pregnant women and physically handicapped persons will get bank related services at their doorsteps.

Patnaik asserted that the Ama Bank scheme under the 5T initiative is first of its kind in the whole country.

He said that the state government will spend Rs 500 crore for the scheme. This scheme will empower the people residing in the villages and bring huge transformation in the rural economy.

“No country or state can ever attend inclusive growth without achieving financial inclusion of its people,” Patnaik said.

He also thanked the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda for collaborating with the government of Odisha for the landmark and people centric initiative.

The Chief Minister urged the banks to make the scheme a grand success and cooperate for the all round development of the banks.

Patnaik said the CSP plus banking outlet model of Odisha will be a role model for other states.

