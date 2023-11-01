Odisha CM launches LAccMI in state's Kalahandi district

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the 'Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative' (LAccMI) scheme, the affordable and sustainable public transportation services, in the state's Kalahandi district.

CM Patnaik said 65 buses will be rolled out touching all the panchayats of the district under the LAccMI scheme.

Addressing a gathering at the launching event held at Kalahandi university ground, CM Patnaik said LAccMI will bring happiness in every household and further accelerate the process of development.

He also stated as many as 1,000 vehicles will be rolled out in the state under the LAccMI scheme.

CM Patnaik later travelled from the University ground to Balarampur in an ultra-contemporary bus and inaugurated a BQS facility there.

Patnaik has renamed the Kalahandi University as 'Maa Manikeswari University' after the goddess Manikeswari.

He also inaugurated various projects worth over Rs 300 crore while laying the foundation stone of several other projects worth Rs 900 crore.

"Kalahandi is our model of transformation. The government has fulfilled the dreams of the residents of Kalahandi with improvement in education, health, communication, infrastructure, industry, agriculture and all other sectors. Kalahandi has changed its history and added a new story of success. It has moved ahead in the journey of development. Kalahandi has been supplying rice to the whole country," said CM Patnaik.

He termed Indravati project as an engine for development for the district. Patnaik also stated that soon the Ama Odisha Naveen Odisha scheme will be introduced in the district.

All the panchayats will get Rs 50 lakh each under Ama Odisha Naveen Odisha scheme. The money will be spent on creation of modern and restoration of cultural infrastructure in the villages across the state.

CM Patnaik inaugurated the Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College & Hospital and paid his homage to Majhi.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the event through virtual mode.

