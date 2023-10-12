Odisha CM launches LAccMI public transport system

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the much-hyped ‘Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative’ (LAccMI) scheme which aimed at establishing a seamless public transport network from the Gram Panchayat (GP) level to the state capital.

The Chief Minister flagged off the bus service during a special programme in Malkangiri.

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik said Malkangiri has been the launching pad for development in the state as many other flagship programmes such as Rs 1 per kg rice scheme, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana were launched from Malkangiri district as well.

Patnaik said he received the suggestion to enhance the allocation for mothers to Rs 10 lakhs under the BSKY scheme from Malkangiri district.

He said that during its visit to Malkangiri district, the CMO team came across the hardships faced by the people. Later, the government envisaged to implement the LAccMI scheme.

“This LAccMi scheme will transform the public transport system in the state. The scheme will strengthen our economy and bring prosperity to every village of the state.

“Under this scheme, more than 1000 buses will be roll out in the villages across the state. 36 buses have been rolled out today that will provide bus services in 111 panchayats of the Malkangiri district.

“A new trend for development has commenced in these Panchayats with the implementation of the scheme,” the Chief Minster said.

In the first phase, bus services will be provided in rural areas of six districts– Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Gajapati under the LaccMI scheme. The bus services will connect the gram panchayats with the block and district headquarters. It will also join the district headquarters to the state capital.

“Communication is the cornerstone for development. LAccMI will connect everyone with development. Buses will come to the doorstep of every villager. The bus service under the scheme will connect the students with schools and colleges, farmers with the market, the patient will easily reach hospitals and mothers can go to the market and office easily. LAccMI will bring happiness to every family of the state,” the Chief Minister said.

“I recently launched ‘Ama Odisha and Nabin Odisha’ programme and Malkangiri will be included in the scheme soon. Under this scheme, the villages will get all the facilities available in urban areas only,” he said.

He said banking, internet services and digital infrastructure will be developed in the rural areas through the ‘Ama Odisha and Nabin Odisha’ programme. The culture of the state will also be promoted under the scheme.

“Gurupriya Setu is a big milestone towards the development of Malkangiri. This bridge has brought a new light of development in the 'Swabhiman Anchal' area. Today, projects worth Rs 200 crore have been inaugurated in Malkangiri while foundation stone has been laid for various other projects worth Rs 600 crore. I hope the projects will be completed in time with everyone’s cooperation, Patnaik said.

Notably, the state government has allocated Rs 3,178 crores for running buses across the state to strengthen the public transport system under the LAccMI Yojana.

The state cabinet in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister has recently approved the expenditure of Rs 3178 crore in the first three years from 2023-24 to 2025-26 and deploy 1000 buses in the state for the implementation of LAccMI Yojana.

