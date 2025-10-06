Odisha CM launches projects in Nuapada ahead of bypolls

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated and announced a slew of developmental projects worth over Rs 1100 crore in poll-bound Nuapada district, stating that his doors are always open to the people of the district facing any issues.

CM Majhi, during his visit to Nuapada district on Monday, stated that whether distant or nearby, large or small, his government is committed to the development of every region of the state.

Majhi further said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the double-engine government is always there to serve the people of the state.

The Chief Minister added that he shares a close emotional bond with Nuapada, which has been further deepened by each passing day.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister noted, “For a long time, various backward regions of the state have been complaining about regional neglect. Especially, the districts in far-flung regions had been neglected in comparison to other regions. But now our government is giving equal importance to all regions of the state.”

“The Western Odisha Development Council has been strengthened with additional funds, and steps have been taken for the setting up of development councils for North and South Odisha. Efforts are on to establish industry in every district, giving equal priority to every region for industrial growth,” he further added.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and announced projects worth Rs 1,101 crore for the Nuapada district.

Majhi inaugurated 109 projects worth Rs 64.02 crore and laid the foundation stones for 39 projects worth Rs 159.76 crore.

He also announced various development projects worth Rs 75.37 crore in the district.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also announced special projects worth Rs 802.09 crore for the development of irrigation in Nuapada district.

The Chief Minister said the government is working resolutely to ensure water reaches the fields of the Anndatas or farmers.

In a significant decision, Majhi, approving a long-standing demand of the region on Monday, declared the Khariar Road area a municipality from the NAC. He also announced that the Komana block of the Nuapada district has been recognised as NAC.

Moreover, Sinapali Gram Panchayat and Godal Gram Panchayat have been merged and declared as Sinapali NAC by CM Majhi. This marked the third visit of the Chief Minister to the Nuapada district.

In April, during the Maraguda Mahotsav, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 320 crore. He also participated in the Shradhanjali Sabha of the late Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

CM Majhi has so far launched projects worth Rs 1,420 crore for Nuapada district, which includes the projects inaugurated and announced on Monday.

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced that the by-election in Nuapada assembly constituency will be held on November 11.

