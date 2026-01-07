Odisha CM lays foundation for 118 model primary schools under GMAPV scheme

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched the first phase of the flagship Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School (GMAPV) scheme by laying the foundation stone for 118 model primary schools across 30 districts of the state.

The foundation stone was laid during a special event held at Banapur in Khordha district, the birthplace of Godabarish Misra, after whom the scheme has been named.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister

CM Majhi further added that the objective of the scheme is to strengthen the foundation of students’ education and is a milestone for a developed Odisha and a developed India.

Notably, under the GMAPV Scheme, 2,200 schools will be established in gram panchayats across the state over the next four years for Rs 12,000 crore in the first phase.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Pandit Godabarish Misra, a worthy son of Banpur, was a distinguished freedom fighter, writer, and educationist. The model school scheme named after him will successfully transform Odisha’s primary education system.

Majhi said that he had initiated efforts to launch such an ambitious scheme many years ago. He noted that a provision of Rs 3,000 crore has been made in the current year’s budget for the implementation of the scheme.

Under this scheme, one primary school in every panchayat will be developed as a model primary school. He also added that the 118 schools across 30 districts for which the foundation stones were laid on Wednesday will become operational soon.

Meanwhile, the state School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, who also attended the programme, said in his address that the scheme will bring a revolutionary change in Odisha’s education system.

Several other dignitaries, including Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Puri MP Sambit Patra, etc, were present during the programme.

