Odisha CM lays foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 28,000 cr in Ganjam

Bhubaneswar, June 5 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 12 industrial projects with a combined investment to the tune of over Rs 28,000 crore during a special event at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district.

The industrial projects for which the groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday span different sectors such as green hydrogen, chemicals, and renewable energy. This signalled a transformative industrial journey for the region.

“This marks a new milestone in Ganjam’s industrial development and opens a fresh path toward prosperity for the district,” Majhi said on the occasion. Addressing the event, CM Majhi further stated that these projects will generate over 15,000 jobs in the region. He also underlined the success of the ‘Make in Odisha 2025’ initiative, stating that within just four months, the state has attracted investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, creating nearly 90,000 employment opportunities.

CM Majhi noted that foundation stones were recently laid for Rs 70,000 crore worth of projects in Kalinganagar of Jajpur district and Rs 50,000 crore in Dhenkanal district. “Today, we take another step forward with nearly Rs 30,000 crore of investments here in Ganjam. We are committed to building a prosperous Odisha by 2036,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister emphasised the vision of developing a port-based industrial ecosystem in Odisha. “In addition to the three existing ports, 3-4 new ports will be developed. The central government has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in railways and highways. Odisha will also see the development of 75,000 km of world-class roads and several industrial corridors,” he added.

CM Majhi expressed confidence in the state’s youth as the driving force behind Odisha’s transformation. “To meet the rising demand for skilled manpower in modern industries, we will set up four World Skill Centres. We’ve partnered with Singapore’s ITEES to provide advanced skill training, and all ITIs are being upgraded to deliver modern education,” he added.

