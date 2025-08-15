Odisha CM marks 79th I-Day with flag hoisting in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Aug 15 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday unfurled the national flag at the state level 79th Independence Day celebrations at the PMG Square in Bhubaneswar.

He extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Odisha, all Indians across the country, and those living abroad on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

During his Independence Day speech, the Chief Minister also paid homage to freedom fighters from all schools of thought who united with the sole objective of ending British rule.

Majhi highlighted Odisha’s significant role in the independence movement, recalling the sacrifices of several prominent Odia freedom fighters, including Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, Shaheed Laxman Naik, Veer Surendra Sai, Chakra Bisoi, etc.

He also paid tributes to Bakshi Jagabandhu and Jayee Rajguru, the leaders of the Paika Rebellion in Odisha in 1817, which occurred four decades before the 1857 sepoy mutiny, known as the First War of Independence.

CM Majhi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership in launching Operation Sindoor after the dastardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

He lauded the Indian armed forces, who destroyed nine terrorist hideouts and 11 Pakistani military bases during Operation Sindoor.

The CM highlighted the demonstration of indigenous advanced defence technology for the first time during the operation, calling it a testament to the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Turning to Odisha, Majhi asserted that his government has been successful in fulfilling the people’s aspirations, achieving several first-time milestones within a year that could have been realised earlier.

He added that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state has prepared targeted plans for its four key population segments - women, farmers, poor and youth-with the aim of inclusive and rapid development.

To achieve the target, the government has given priority to livelihood, infrastructure, social development and empowerment and Odia Asmita (Odia identity).

Highlighting the rapid industrialisation under his government, Chief Minister Majhi stated that Odisha has attracted investments worth over Rs 1.80 lakh crore through the establishment of 60 industries in the past six to seven months. He urged people to wear traditional Odia handloom attire at least once a week.

The Chief Minister stated that the Union Cabinet's approval for the establishment of two semiconductor units in the state will bring a revolution in the electronics and IT sector in Odisha.

He said that the state government will organise a pharma conclave in the coming days, which is expected to be attended by major pharmaceutical companies from across the country and abroad.

He expressed hope that this initiative will transform Odisha into a pharmaceutical hub and generate over 2.5 lakh employment opportunities.

Reiterating his government's 'Zero tolerance’ policy towards women's safety, Majhi noted, “Those committing violence against women, no matter how powerful or influential they are, their place is within the walls of the jail. They have no place in a civilised society. For this purpose, the police have been given free rein and full power. I have issued clear instructions to take strict action, as per the law, against anyone found negligent in ensuring women's safety.”

CM Majhi also declared that a Police memorial will be constructed soon to commemorate the Odisha police personnel and officials who lost their lives while on duty.

He also announced that under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, each eligible family in the eight KBK (Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada), and Boudh, Gajapati, and Kandhamal districts will receive 5 kg of free rice per month for three months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor