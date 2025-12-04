Odisha CM Mohan Majhi asserts no leniency for criminals; safety of women, children top priority

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led state government will not extend any leniency or sympathy toward criminals, stressing that the safety of women and children remains one of his government's highest priorities.

Speaking during the discussions on the supplementary budget in Odisha Assembly, Majhi assured the people of Odisha that the government would take a zero-tolerance approach to crime.

Targeting the opposition BJD, he said the “Political Protection License” that criminals allegedly enjoyed under the previous government had expired and “has no chance of being renewed".

“Therefore, all wrongdoers should reform themselves; otherwise, I have already issued the necessary instructions to the police administration to ensure they are reformed through due legal action. If anyone wants to take risks with law and order, let them know that the government and the police administration are fully prepared. This is my commitment to my beloved people of Odisha,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the critical role of a strong law-and-order framework in achieving the goals of a Prosperous Odisha and a Developed India. “To realise the vision of a Samruddha Odisha and Viksit Bharat, the role of the Home Department is extremely important.

A robust law-and-order environment is essential for rapid industrialisation and overall development of the state. The safety of women, children, the vulnerable and other marginalised groups remains a top priority for our government,” he stated.

Majhi also outlined the steps taken by the government over the past one and a half years to strengthen the Home Department, including improvements in the police force and Fire Services. He added that the overall law-and-order situation in the state remains under control and peaceful.

Over the last 18 months, Odisha has successfully hosted several major national and international events, including the Prime Minister’s seven visits, the National DGPs Conference, Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, the Utkal Udaya–Make in Odisha Conclave, the Indian Road Congress Conference, Navy Day celebrations, the International Lighthouse Festival, and multiple visits by the President of India. He also noted that communal harmony among various communities has been maintained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor