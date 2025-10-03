Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi expresses grief over landslide and flood deaths; announces aid

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday expressed grief over the death of two persons caused by flooding and a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Gajapati district on October 2.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Trinath Nayak of Bastriguda Gram Panchayat and Lakshman Nayak of Meripalli Gram Panchayat lost their lives in separate incidents of flooding and landslides following incessant rains in the region.

“After coming to know about the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief and directed the District Collector of Gajapati to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF),” informed the CMO.

Heavy rainfall on October 2 due to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal led to widespread damage, including landslides, flash floods, and road blockages across various parts of Gajapati district.

In one such incident, a landslide occurred in Bastriguda village under R. Udayagiri police limits at around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, claiming the life of 50-year-old Trinath Nayak, a resident of the village.

Similarly, 40-year-old Laxman Mallik of village Bandhaguda of Mohana area in Gajapati district washed away in Ludru Nala due to heavy flow of water while trying to rescue his calf on Thursday evening. His body was recovered from Ludru Nala water on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, despite the lapse of more than 24 hours, the rescue teams are yet to trace 35-year-old Rajika Sabar and his elderly father Kartik Sabar of Mahulsahi village of Gajapati who reportedly trapped under debris during a massive landslide near the village.

Police sources claimed that the father and son duo had gone to the agriculture field for work on Thursday morning.

Landslide occurred near their field at about 1.30 p.m.

As they didn’t return, the villagers suspect that they might have been buried due to landslides. Meanwhile, some also suspect that they may be missing near Nala due to flooding.

It is pertinent here to mention several parts of the state witnessed massive rainfall on Thursday due to a low-pressure area formed off the Odisha Coast.

