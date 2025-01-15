Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches enhanced pension scheme

Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched the enhanced pension scheme for elderly persons and persons with disabilities during a state level programme in Keonjhar district.

The event marked the initiation of enhanced social security pensions for senior citizens above 80 years and differently-abled individuals with more than 80 per cent disability. The beneficiaries were earlier receiving a pension of Rs 1,200 every month under the scheme.

The Chief Minister personally handed over enhanced pensions of Rs 3,500 to several senior citizens on the stage.

CM Majhi highlighted the significance of Keonjhar, his home district, as a sacred land and shared the state's efforts in expanding social welfare programs. The Chief minister said that more than 4,17,496 individuals across the state, including 9,913 in Keonjhar, will be benefited due to the enhancement.

He also said the enhanced pension is a step towards ensuring dignity and financial security for the elderly and disabled persons of the state.

Majhi emphasised that the government fulfilled its promises within seven months of assuming power, contrasting it with the failures of the previous administration.

"Our government is continuously striving for the development of Odisha and the welfare of farmers, Women, Labourers and Youths etc. of the state. Our government is giving priority to the development of the tribal, poor people of the state. Our government is working to provide equal happiness to people from all sections of the society. The state government will work as per the wish of the people and ensure the development of Odisha," said CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister also said the people of Odisha will now get free treatment in more than 29,000 hospitals across the country. He also said that each panchayat will also have an Ayushman Mandir for free medicines and consultations soon. He also highlighted other flagship social welfare schemes of the state government including the Subhadra Yojana.

CM Majhi also said that a mega steel plant will be set up in Keonjhar and a MoU for the plant will be signed at the Utkarsh Odisha event in Bhubaneswar in the last week of this month.

