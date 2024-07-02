Odisha CM Mohan Majhi says govt's main priority is to listen to people's grievances

Bhubaneswar, July 2 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said his government's first priority is to listen to the grievances of the common citizen.

Speaking on the occasion of resuming the Chief Minister's grievance cell at Unit V here on Monday, CM Majhi stated: "During the previous government, there existed an iron wall between the government and people and I think the grievances of the people could not be redressed due to this reason. Today, the wall has been destroyed. A direct link between the government and people has been established."

Majhi also stated that he will listen to the grievances of people at the cell here every Monday. Emphasising on the need for a robust grievances redressal process at district level, the Chief Minister said that hearing of grievances at the district level also resumed from on Monday.

Majhi asserted that around 99 per cent of the complaints received on Monday will be solved. As many as 1,540 complaints were registered while 5,000 people visited the cell on Monday.

The other members of state cabinet including Deputy CM K.V. Singh Deo, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Pradeep Bal Samanta, Minister of Department of Co-operation, and Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister of Housing and Urban Development were also present during the hearing of grievances at the cell on Monday.

Notably, the chief minister's grievance cell started functioning after a gap of almost 16 years on Monday.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had reportedly heard grievances at the CM's grievance cell for the last time in August 2008.

