Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 359 newly transformed Government High schools

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the newly transferred 359 Government High schools in five districts of the state under the 5T School transformation programme, stated an official release.

The schools were inaugurated in Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Suburbanpur districts.

"With this total 1493 Government High schools have been transformed in this third phase. While a total of 3981 schools have been transformed in the state in the last two phases, the state government has set the target to complete the transformation of a total of 6,132 schools by the completion of the third phase," it read.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister said, "This school transformation is a perfect example of public participation as Members of the school management committee, parents and local community are involved in all stages of the transformation of the school from design to implementation. They also know how much is being spent on what work."

Naveen Patnaik said that new technology and smart classrooms could help school students multifold.

"New technology, smart classrooms, computers and modern laboratories have been developed in the school for the students so they can learn new technology and excel themselves in all fields in the modern age," he said.

"State government is striving to provide all facilities to the students to excel in their lives for which, Government has reserved 15 per cent of seats in medical and engineering colleges for the students of Government schools," he added.

