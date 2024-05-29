Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Responds to PM Modi's Call for Health Probe, Says 'He Should Have Called Me' (Watch Video)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, May 29 responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement during the election rally that if BJP comes to power in the state of Odisha will set up a committee to ascertain the reason behind the sudden worsening health of CM after his video went viral in which CM's close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian grabbled his trembling hand during an election rally.

Speaking to the media, Patnaik on Wednesday said that he was in good health and campaigning for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections for the past month. "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has stated publicly earlier that I am his good friend. All he had to do was pick up a telephone and ask me about my health. But a number of BJP people from Odisha and Delhi are spreading rumours about my health.

I Am in Good Health, Campaigning: Patnaik to PM Modi

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: On PM Modi's statement to form a special committee to investigate Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's deteriorating health, he says, "I understand that the Prime Minister, in a public meeting, has stated that I am in a bad health and he wants to institute an inquiry… pic.twitter.com/PzeoXEv41L — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

“Let me assure the PM that I am in perfect health and I have been campaigning in the state for the last one month," Patnaik said. Patnaik's statement came hours after PM Narendra Modi in three back-to-back election rallies stated that the Odisha Chief Minister was not in a state to do his routine duties.