Odisha: CM Patnaik announces ex-gratia to kin of Keonjhar accident victims
By ANI | Published: June 28, 2023 03:32 PM 2023-06-28T15:32:55+5:30 2023-06-28T15:35:02+5:30
Bhubaneswar(Odisha) [India], June 28 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of five people in an accident in Keonjhar district and announced ex-gratia assistance of Rs.3 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.
The Chief Minister has ordered free medical treatment to the injured persons and wished them a speedy recovery.
Five people were killed and nine got injured when a truck ran over a marriage procession in Keonjhar last night.
