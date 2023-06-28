Odisha: CM Patnaik announces ex-gratia to kin of Keonjhar accident victims

Bhubaneswar(Odisha) [India], June 28 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of five people in an accident in Keonjhar district and announced ex-gratia assistance of Rs.3 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has ordered free medical treatment to the injured persons and wished them a speedy recovery.

Five people were killed and nine got injured when a truck ran over a marriage procession in Keonjhar last night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor