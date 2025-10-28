Odisha CM reiterates 'Zero Casualty' target as state braces for Cyclone Montha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday reiterated that his government’s target is to ensure 'Zero Casualty' as the state braces for severe cyclonic storm Montha, which is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28.

Chief Minister Majhi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the state’s preparedness in view of the approaching cyclonic storm, which is likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds to several southern and coastal districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic system is expected to intensify further and move northwestward, with its impact likely to be felt in eight districts -- Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, and Puri.

The Chief Minister has issued strict instructions to officials to ensure that not a single person remains in any vulnerable or low-lying area, and that everyone is evacuated to cyclone and flood shelters or other safe locations. Majhi said the state government is fully prepared to handle any emergency situation arising from the cyclone.

“As always, our top priority is to ensure zero casualties and the complete safety of people in the affected regions,” he said.

The government has identified 2,048 cyclone shelters and made all arrangements for the evacuation of people from vulnerable areas to safer places. So far, over 11,396 people have been shifted to safety from low-lying and high-risk areas across the eight districts placed under the red zone category.

The Chief Minister added that if required, another 30,554 people will be evacuated.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will take additional measures as needed,” he said, adding that special attention is being given to the safety of pregnant women and the elderly.

Around 1,871 pregnant women have been shifted to nearby health centres, while another 822 women are being assisted by health and Anganwadi workers. The government targets to relocate around 2,693 pregnant women to nearby medical facilities.

Majhi informed that as many as 30 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units, and 123 Fire Services teams have been deployed in the eight southern districts of the state. Additional teams have been kept on standby in the most vulnerable districts.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea, and tourist movement to coastal and hill areas has been restricted for the next two to three days. Schools and Anganwadi centres in the likely affected regions have been temporarily closed until further notice.

The Chief Minister also reviewed arrangements for drinking water, food supply, and emergency medical services, ensuring that no shortage occurs during or after the cyclone’s impact.

Majhi emphasised the need for close coordination among departments, stating: “We are working in tandem with Central agencies, the IMD, and the Andhra Pradesh government, as the cyclone’s path is expected to touch coastal Andhra before moving toward southern Odisha. Every department has been instructed to stay on high alert and respond immediately to any situation.”

He also directed the Agriculture Department to assess crop damage immediately after the cyclone subsides and ensure adequate compensation for affected farmers.

