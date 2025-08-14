Odisha CM remembers Partition victims, calls it India’s ‘darkest chapter’

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday remembered the sacrifices of lakhs of Indians who suffered terribly during the partition of India, calling it the darkest chapter of Indian history.

Taking on to his X handle, CM Majhi on Thursday said, “The Bibhajan Bibhishika Smruiti Divas or the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay teaches us that it is necessary to place national unity and pride above all for the sake of the motherland. The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is not an ordinary day for us; it is an occasion to remember the dark chapter of our history where British and vested interests Indians broke our country into pieces for their political ambitions.”

He further added that due to the partition in 1947, lakhs of Indians became homeless, innumerable families got separated from each other, while thousands of innocent people were killed based on their religion.

He asserted that the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rectifying the historical injustices done by the Britishers and some Indians with political ambitions.

“Their courage, sacrifice, and steadfast determination have built today’s India. On this Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I remember their struggle and sacrifice and pay my tributes to them. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government is not merely indulging in remembrance, but it is also working to rectify the historical injustices. The dream of ‘One Nation, One Law, One Symbol’ has been fulfilled by removing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir,” CM Majhi added.

Majhi claimed that whether on the borders or the world stage, today India does not compromise on its unity and sovereignty and delivers a strong response to any aggressor.

“On this Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, as we remember the sacrifices of our ancestors, today’s new India salutes their courage and resolve,” said Majhi.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor