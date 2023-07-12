Odisha CM reviews district-level public grievance redressal programmes, orders officials to address issues on priority

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 12 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed district-level public grievance redressal programmes conducted by the Chief Minister's Office at the district levels. More than 18,000 petitions have been received from various districts.

Chief Secretary PK Jena apprised the Chief Minister on the action being taken on the petitions received from the public during the district visits of the CMO. The department-level review has been done to resolve the issues on priority.

Some of the issues of the Angul district were discussed and Chief Minister asked for immediate action to be taken.

The Chief Minister said, “Public grievance redressal is an important priority for me. I want the departments and district administration to deal with the grievances sensitively and expeditiously. That's why I have sent the CMO to meet people and hear their grievances."

"Our officials have been visiting the districts and even block levels to conduct the public grievance redressal meetings. More than 18,000 petitions have been received in these decentralised public grievance meetings,” Naveen Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister asked the departments to address the grievances on priority at the earliest.

The CM further said that Grievance Redressal will be taken up under ‘Mo Sarkar’ to assess the redressal process of public grievances. The CMO will make calls to people from next month onwards to understand how their grievances are being redressed.

"To honour the contribution of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan towards India’s freedom struggle and development of Odisha, we will build a memorial in Pabitranagar. A medical college to be named after him will be operational by October. The bridge being constructed on river Brahmani in Kaniha will also be named after the great soul," the CM added.

Some key decisions related to the Angul district have been taken.

The CHC in Chendipada is included in the AMA hospital. The fire station at Bantala and Satkoshia Eco-Tourism site to be opened soon. The government sanctioned Rs 4.65 crore to check the Man-Elephant conflict in Bantala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor