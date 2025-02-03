Odisha CM sanctions Rs 5 lakh for treatment of minor girl suffering from rare disease

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday sanctioned Rs 5 lakhs for the treatment of a minor girl suffering from Xeroderma, a rare skin disorder.

The fund will be paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the treatment of seven-year-old Pratyusha Giri, a resident of the Boudh district.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office, Pratyusha’s father Heramb Giri had earlier come to the CM’s Grievance Cell along with his daughter on December 30, 2024.

After witnessing the critical nature of the disease, CM Majhi then made arrangements for her treatment at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and later at the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

Heramb on Monday again came to meet CM Majhi at the Grievance cell here seeking help for the treatment of his ailing daughter. Realising the suffering of the minor and the helplessness of his parents, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 5 lakh from CMRF for the treatment of the ailing girl through the Single Window System at the Grievance cell.

Additionally, CM Majhi also directed the authorities to provide the girl’s family with a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Thanking CM Majhi for the assistance, Heramb told media persons that he will always remain grateful to the Chief Minister.

In another case, CM Majhi made provisions for the treatment of a 16-year-old physically handicapped boy, Alok Kalshe from Balangir district. Alok is neither able to sit nor move anywhere.

CM Majhi after noticing the suffering of the 16-year-old boy and his father’s misery immediately sent him to Capital Hospital in an ambulance for treatment. He ordered the authorities to provide financial assistance for Alok’s advanced treatment.

Majhi also heard the concerns of several other persons who came to the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell on Monday to meet CM Majhi seeking assistance and redressal of their grievances.

Addressing the media persons at the Grievance cell, CM Majhi said: “The grievance redressal program has been a success in providing justice to the people. Out of the total applications received since the first grievance redressal programme, held on July 1 last year, around 81 per cent of the complaints have been resolved so far.”

Official sources revealed that a total of 8031 grievance applications were received during seven grievance redressal programmes held since July last year, out of which 6545 grievances have been redressed.

Meanwhile, as many as 1000 applications were received for the eighth grievance redressal programme held on Monday.

