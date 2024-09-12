Odisha CM seeks report on damage caused by rains

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday asked the collector of Malkangiri district to submit a report within seven days after carrying out a detailed assessment of damages caused by the recent incessant rain in the southern district.

The Chief Minister issued the directions during his visit to the rain-battered Malkangiri district on Thursday.

He undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas of the Malkangiri district during the visit to the district.

“Presiding over the review meeting held in this context at the local district council conference room, he emphasised providing immediate assistance for all the kutcha houses damaged in the rain. He also directed to complete the restoration work related to electricity connection on a priority basis,” said official sources.

He also instructed the district administration to ensure that not a single affected person gets deprived of assistance from the government. The district administration was also advised by the Chief Minister to supply sufficient amounts of clean drinking water in the affected areas of the district to prevent the possibility of waterborne diseases following the heavy rains.

The Chief Minister also commended the efforts of the district administration and police force saying that zero casualty was achieved due to the massive preparations by the officials before the rain occurred in the district. He also highlighted the importance of daily inputs from the meteorology department.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari who was present during the meeting praised the efforts of the personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services Department. He assured that adequate financial assistance will be provided under the Odisha Relief Code after the assessment of all damages.

As many as 121 villages in 11 blocks in Koraput and 12 Gram Panchayats in four blocks of Malkangiri district are affected due to the heavy rainfall. Over 1800 people were evacuated to safer places in both the districts.

Communication in several places in Malkangiri and Koraput districts was cut off after stormwater flew above many low-lying bridges and areas following the recent deep depression-induced incessant rain.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor