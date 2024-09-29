Odisha CM slams BJD on malnutrition issue

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the previous Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal government over the malnutrition issue.

While speaking at a Membership drive programme at Barchana in Jajpur district, the Chief Minister targeted the opposition BJD by pointing towards the issue of malnutrition deaths in the Nagada village in Sukinda block of Odisha’s Jajpur district during the Naveen Government in 2016.

The Chief Minister said that the Nagada village has hogged the headlines for the death of more than 15 children belonging to one of the tribal communities from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups which drew the attention of Odisha and the whole country.

“However, the previous BJD government couldn’t bring changes in the situation there. They launched several schemes and sanctioned money for it but couldn’t develop the village where the situation still remains the same,” alleged the Chief Minister.

He further alleged that the previous government failed to bring development to the village but instead created vote banks to win elections. They (BJD government) didn’t do anything to bring changes in the economic, and social development in the lives of poor residents of the area.

The Chief Minister mentioned the sensational death case of Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal who was found dead in the guesthouse of Rupesh, the husband of Haridaspur sarpanch, on October 16, 2019.

“A woman named Smitarani was working here in a Panchayat under Dharmashala constituency. Meanwhile, some leaders of Biju Janata Dal there utilised her for their personal purposes and later murdered her. How can a party murdering a woman like Simtarani blow the trumpet of respect to women,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that Smitarani’s husband met him recently and urged for an investigation into the incident afresh to unravel the mystery behind the murder. He asserted that the BJP government will reopen the case and ensure justice for the victim. He asserted that none involved in the case would be spared.

In a veiled attack on three senior leaders of the BJD, the Chief Minister said, "The BJD and three families have looted Jajpur in the name of development."

He further attacked the BJD leaders saying that those leaders who were representing Jajpur had never refrained from acting as "slaves".

On the Other hand, Majhi claimed that the BJP government is the people's government and he is the people's Chief Minister. He urged the people to strengthen the BJP party.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor