Odisha CM thanks PM Modi, Ashwini Vaishnaw for NIELIT Balasore centre

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their support in strengthening digital skilling in Odisha, with the establishment of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Centre in Balasore district.

Taking to his X account, CM Majhi on Friday wrote, “On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnawJi for their support in strengthening digital skilling in the state. The establishment of the NIELIT Centre at Balasore is a matter of great pride for Odisha and will open new avenues of learning and employment for our youth.”

He further remarked that students from across the state will benefit from the NIELIT centre in Balasore, gaining expertise in emerging technologies.

“This Centre will benefit students from all over Odisha, enabling them to gain expertise in emerging technologies and contribute to the state’s growing IT ecosystem. Odisha is committed to partnering in this transformative journey and building a digitally empowered future for our youth,” added Majhi.

It is pertinent here to mention that Union Minister Vaishnaw also virtually inaugurated five new NIELIT Centres at Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Daman (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu), and Lunglei (Mizoram) on Thursday.

The platform will offer industry-focused programmes in niche technologies such as AI, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Semiconductors, and allied fields. It will provide flexible digital learning modes and virtual labs to equip youth with future-ready skills.

With the addition of these new Centres, NIELIT continues to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s technological future.

The NIELIT, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ( MeitY), was set up to carry out Human Resource Development and related activities in the area of Information Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT).

