Odisha college student's death: Congress to observe 'Shraddhanjali Divas' on July 24

Bhubaneswar, July 18 The opposition Congress on Friday announced that it will observe ‘Shraddhanjali Divas’ across Odisha on July 24, marking the deceased FM College girl student’s Ekadasah (11th day post-death ritual).

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das made the announcement following meeting with party’s Public Affairs Committee here.

Addressing a joint press meet along with leaders of seven other political parties, Das on Friday said that July 24, marking the 11th day since the victim's death, will be observed as ‘Shraddhanjali Divas’ across the state to pay tribute to the young student and other women who have lost their lives due to atrocities and systemic failures.

“Our women leaders will lead the observance. We appeal to all educational institutions, including colleges and universities, to observe a two-minute silence in memory of the victims and in demand for justice,” Das said.

“We also request all mothers and sisters across Odisha to observe a one-minute silent prayer at home on that day.”

Reiterating the party’s demands, Das called for the formation of a Women’s Commission, a high-level judicial probe, and the resignation of the Chief Minister over the incident.

He further announced that the Congress will set up a Women’s Grievance Cell, where women across the state can register complaints.

“Congress will make every effort to support the complainants and address their issues seriously,” he added.

AICC Odisha In-charge Ajay Lallu, who was also present, extended full support to the state unit’s agitation plans and criticized the state government for failing to ensure women’s safety.

Similarly, the principal opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced on Friday that the party will hold RDC (Revenue Divisional Commissioner)-level demonstrations at headquarters of the three Revenue divisions in Odisha-Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur demanding judicial probe into the FM college incident on July 21.

