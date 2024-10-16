Odisha Commissionerate Police busts fake call center, six held

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police on Wednesday busted a fake call centre functioning in an apartment in the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the raid was conducted after the police received information from the locals that some suspected people were staying in a flat in the Sundarpada area under Airfield police limits of the city and using some electronic equipment.

“It is found Prima facie that the fraudsters were running a fake call centre here. they used to send malicious links to various persons in the country and outside at this call centre. They would later dupe the victims through these links,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra.

He also told media persons that electronics and other devices seized from the spot during the raid will be examined by the experts. The statements of the accused persons will also be recorded for further enquiry.

Sources claimed that as many as six persons belonging to the neighbouring state of West Bengal have been arrested by cops who are scheduled to be forwarded to the court on Thursday.

The accused fraudsters were identified as Sameer Mobin, Md. Javed Hussain, Md. Tosif, Faizan Alam, Shaaib Raza and Md. Haider Ali. All the accused persons belong to Kolkata in West Bengal.

The cops have reportedly seized six Laptops, 11 mobile phones and other incrementing articles like Jio AirFiber, cables, Wi-Fi routers, Outdoor devices etc.

“They send Email Bombarding in respect of McAfee & Norton Phishing mail to the victims (national and international clients) who have taken subscription of the antivirus, by impersonating themselves as from McAfee & Norton Customer care person,” said Commissionerate police sources.

“In the Phishing mail, they provide the toll-free number i.e.+18454784236. When the customer calls the toll-free number and when they receive the call and the call is redirected to Skype call and VoIP calls then they remotely access and take control of the system, then the client sends a gift card of the desired amount (Dollar) and they convert to Indian rupees like hawala transactions through different methods and cheated them,” added police sources.

Notably, the Commissionerate Police had busted a SIM Box racket in Bhubaneswar and arrested one Raju Mandal in this connection in August this year.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor